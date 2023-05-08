Home>>
Blooming peonies delight visitors at Shenyang Imperial Palace
(Ecns.cn) 15:00, May 08, 2023
Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Peonies are in full bloom, adding charm to the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Peonies are in full bloom, adding charm to the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China aims to achieve annual flower sales of over 100 bln USD by 2035
- Wild flowers bloom in Wuyishan National Park
- Henan Province adopts new tech to lengthen blooming period of peonies
- Blooming ottelia acuminata reflects improved water quality in SW China's Yunnan
- Jacaranda trees in full bloom in Kunming
- In pics: jacaranda trees in full bloom in Kunming, SW China
- In pics: azalea scenic spot in Huangling Village, NE China
- Tulips in full blossom at Zhongshan Park in Beijing
- Peony flowers attract visitors to China's Baixiang
- Tourists enjoy blooming flowers by Yongding River in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.