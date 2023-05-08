We Are China

Blooming peonies delight visitors at Shenyang Imperial Palace

Ecns.cn) 15:00, May 08, 2023

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Peonies are in full bloom, adding charm to the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

