Tulips in full blossom at Zhongshan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:58, April 19, 2023

Tourists take photos amid blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

