Tulips in full blossom at Zhongshan Park in Beijing
Tourists take photos amid blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists take pictures amid blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. Tulips are now in full blossom at Zhongshan Park. This year, the park has set up six theme areas to showcase nearly 200,000 bulb flowers in 85 varieties. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists enjoy blooming flowers by Yongding River in Beijing
- In pics: Flowers in full bloom at Great Wall
- Greater Bay Area Flower Show opens at Shenzhen Fairy Lake Botanical Garden
- In pics: Blooming apricot flowers attract tourists in NW China's Xinjiang
- Pear trees enter blooming period in Jizhou, Tianjin
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.