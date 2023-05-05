Wild flowers bloom in Wuyishan National Park

May 05, 2023

Wild flowers are in full bloom on Mount Wuyi (Wuyishan), a UNESCO natural and cultural heritage site in east China's Fujian Province in May. Covering an area of 1,001.41square kilometers, the Wuyishan National Park was officially designated as one of the first group of national parks in China. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Zikun)

