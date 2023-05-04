Home>>
Henan Province adopts new tech to lengthen blooming period of peonies
(Ecns.cn) 09:55, May 04, 2023
Tourists visit peony garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yu)
The garden has adopted large-scale low-temperature controlled technology to prolong the blooming period of peonies.
At present, there are more than nearly 2,000 plants of 60 peony varieties, with nine major colors, in the garden.
