Jacaranda trees in full bloom in Kunming

(People's Daily App) 15:13, April 28, 2023

Take a ride into this purple sea of blooming jacaranda flowers in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city is bathed in romantic purple hues as masses of jacaranda blossoms enter into full bloom.

