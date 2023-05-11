Flower arrangement artworks presented in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:43, May 11, 2023

A student from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrates flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member makes preparations for flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A student from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrates flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member makes preparations for flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Students from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrate flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A student from the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College demonstrates flower arrangement artworks in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Teachers and professionals in gardening and floriculture presented flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A visitor takes photos of a flower arrangement artwork at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A staff member makes preparations for flower arrangement artworks at the Liaoning Agricultural Technical College in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

