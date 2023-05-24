Flowers of dendrobium catenatum come in bloom in SW China's Guangxi
Photo shows quasi-wild dendrobium catenatum at a planting base in Zhoubang village, Xilin county, Baise, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Shihua)
Light yellow flowers recently adorned trees inside a 1,000-mu (66.67 hectares) quasi-wild dendrobium catenatum planting base in Zhoubang village, Xilin county, Baise, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The planting base's executive, surnamed Lin, said dendrobium catenatum came into bloom as expected, though facing lasting high temperatures and drought this spring, thanks to primitive forests and efforts made by staff members.
As a valuable plant species, dendrobium catenatum not only generates wealth but also preserves the natural environment.
Fresh-cut dendrobium catenatum can be sold at 1,000 yuan ($141) per kilogram, and dried dendrobium catenatum flowers are tagged at 2,600 yuan per kilogram, said Lin, adding that the planting base records revenue of over 30 million yuan on an annual basis.
In recent years, farmers from neighboring areas rushed to learn cultivation techniques at the planting base, actively engaging in the plantation of dendrobium catenatum.
Photos
Related Stories
- Time-lapse: the unique beauty of jacaranda blossoms in Yunnan
- Pic story of langur protecter in Fusui, SW China
- Pic story: conservator at Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County, S China
- Hepu in S China's Guangxi moves to protect mangrove forests
- Once-extinct tulips rediscovered in China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.