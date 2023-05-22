Pic story of langur protecter in Fusui, SW China

Xinhua) 08:41, May 22, 2023

Meng Yuning (front) and his colleague transport water for white-headed langurs at the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Meng Yuning, a young man who was born in the 1980s, has guarded white-headed langurs for 19 years at the Bapen Nature Reserve since 2004.

White-headed langur, characterized by the white hair on their heads, is one of the world's most endangered primate species and is under first-class national protection of China.

To protect the langurs, Meng and his colleagues patrol the nature reserve everyday. They also undertake other works such as protecting other local species and collecting plant material for research.

In recent years, the population of white-headed langur in the Bapen Nature Reserve gradually increased. The nature reserve has become the most concentrated area for the langurs to reproduce.

Meng Yuning (R) and his colleague patrol at the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Meng Yuning (L) and his colleague add water for white-headed langurs at the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A white-headed langur is pictured at the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Meng Yuning (R) and his colleague record the living situation of white-headed langurs at the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

White-headed langurs are pictured at the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial photo shows the Bapen Nature Reserve in Fusui County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

