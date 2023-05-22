Pic story: conservator at Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County, S China

Mo Jirui patrols in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Mo Jirui, 68, started working as a conservator at Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in 1993. After retired in 2015, he was re-hired by the reserve because of his rich working experience.

In the past 30 years, the old man protected the mangroves ceaselessly. He has also taken over ten thousand of photos here, which provided basic data for biodiversity conservation and research in the nature reserve.

"I loved mangroves since I was a child. When I saw egrets flying in the air and crabs and fish busy on mudflats, my heart was inexplicably happy. I had no other thoughts for the rest of my life, I just wanted to guard these 'coast guards'." said Mo.

Mo Jirui cultivates mangrove seeds in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Flie photo taken by Mo Jirui shows birds in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Mo Jirui, 68, started working as a conservator at Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in 1993. (Xinhua)

Mo Jirui introduces the making process of egret specimen in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Mo Jirui checks mangrove seedlings in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Mo Jirui collects pollen in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo shows a view in Shankou Mangrove Nature Reserve in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

