Time-lapse: the unique beauty of jacaranda blossoms in Yunnan

(People's Daily App) 14:11, May 22, 2023

The southwestern Chinese city of Kunming is known for abundant flowers, and a special blossom – the jacaranda – is helping the city further raise its profile.

This time-lapse photography records the unique process of the jacaranda blooming along the way over half a month. Check out the blossom as it goes from light blue to dark blue, from "misty gauze" to a sea of flowers.

