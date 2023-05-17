Yunnan establishes archaeological base to enhance research in South, Southeast Asia

Xinhua) 13:56, May 17, 2023

KUNMING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A base for archaeological research and the protection of cultural relics in South Asia and Southeast Asia was put into use on Tuesday in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The base was jointly built by the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the provincial government, and it has a total construction area of over 9,800 square meters. It is equipped with a specimen exhibition hall and warehouse, a room for the collection and analysis of information on cultural relics, and a room for research on the technological conservation and restoration of cultural relics.

According to Yang Decong, deputy head of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the base will cooperate with archaeological academic institutions in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries to actively carry out research on ancient civilization, heritage protection and personnel training.

Located on the country's southwest border, Yunnan is an important link between China and South Asian and Southeast Asian countries. The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, has handled 13,310 cross-border passenger trips since the launch of its passenger services on April 13.

