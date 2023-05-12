Century-old crabapple trees bloom in N China's Inner Mongolia
Photo shows a century-old crabapple tree blossoming at the foot of the Yin Mountains in Urad Rear Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Two century-old crabapple trees are currently in full bloom at the foot of the Yin Mountains in Urad Rear Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, creating a feast for the eyes of residents and visitors alike.
The crabapple flower, with its rich cultural significance, has been beloved by Chinese scholars and poets since ancient times, and was traditionally a token of love, beauty, and good fortune.
Crabapple trees only blossom for about 15 days each year, typically between April and May.
