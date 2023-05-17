China's Yunnan adds 750-MW wind power project
KUNMING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of wind turbines in Honghe Yongning wind power plant, southwest China's Yunnan Province, were connected to the grid on Tuesday.
The plant is a newly-built wind power project with Yunnan's largest per-unit installed capacity (6.7 megawatts) among the wind power projects approved at one time in the province, said Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group.
With a total investment of 4.7 billion yuan (about 674 million U.S. dollars), the power plant, located in Yunnan's Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is built to have a total installed capacity of 750 megawatts.
The project is scheduled to set up 118 wind turbine units, three 220-kV booster stations and more than 500 km of circuits.
When fully connected to the grid, the project is expected to provide about 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours of green power to the province every year, the group said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Yunnan establishes archaeological base to enhance research in South, Southeast Asia
- Century-old crabapple trees bloom in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Spectacular golden sun rays shine over nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
- Blooming Jacaranda trees create stunning sea of purple in SW China's Yunnan
- 'Disguise master' orchid mantis found in SW China's Yunnan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.