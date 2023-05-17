China's Yunnan adds 750-MW wind power project

Xinhua) 16:38, May 17, 2023

KUNMING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of wind turbines in Honghe Yongning wind power plant, southwest China's Yunnan Province, were connected to the grid on Tuesday.

The plant is a newly-built wind power project with Yunnan's largest per-unit installed capacity (6.7 megawatts) among the wind power projects approved at one time in the province, said Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group.

With a total investment of 4.7 billion yuan (about 674 million U.S. dollars), the power plant, located in Yunnan's Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is built to have a total installed capacity of 750 megawatts.

The project is scheduled to set up 118 wind turbine units, three 220-kV booster stations and more than 500 km of circuits.

When fully connected to the grid, the project is expected to provide about 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours of green power to the province every year, the group said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)