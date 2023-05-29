Home>>
Ottelia acuminata blooms in Erhai Lake
(People's Daily App) 15:27, May 29, 2023
Ottelia acuminata, a plant species endemic to southern China, is flowering on the surface of Erhai Lake, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is known as a "touchstone of water quality" and its presence is viewed as an indicator of decreasing water pollution in an area.
