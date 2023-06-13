We Are China

Jujube blossoms draw beekeepers from all over China

People's Daily Online) 13:57, June 13, 2023

Photo taken on June 10, 2023, shows a beekeeper working in a jujube orchard in Zhuji township, Laoling, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Jia Peng)

A massive spread of golden-silk jujubes spanning 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) recently bloomed in Laoling, east China's Shandong Province.

The floral fragrance from the jujube garden has drawn over 100 groups of beekeepers from 19 provinces, who are now in Laoling to gather honey.

The arrival of beekeepers boosts local economic development and ensures natural pollination, facilitating a fruitful jujube harvest.

