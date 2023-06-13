We Are China

Blooming lotus flowers grace S China's Guangzhou

People's Daily Online) 13:45, June 13, 2023

Photo shows lotus flowers in full bloom in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Baomo Garden)

Lotus flowers across Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, recently came into full bloom, offering a visual feast for residents and visitors.

Under the blazing sun, the vivid lotus flowers unfurled amid a blanket of lush leaves. Pink petals swayed in the breeze, exuding elegance and grace.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)