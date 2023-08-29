Trending in China | The corpse flower, a superstar for its stench

The corpse flower is an absolutely mesmerizing flowering plant. It may have a putrid odor and only bloom for 2-3 days every year or two, but it can grow up to an impressive height of more than two meters！

