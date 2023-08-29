Home>>
Trending in China | The corpse flower, a superstar for its stench
(People's Daily App) 15:18, August 29, 2023
The corpse flower is an absolutely mesmerizing flowering plant. It may have a putrid odor and only bloom for 2-3 days every year or two, but it can grow up to an impressive height of more than two meters！
(Video: kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.