In pics: blooming buckwheat flowers in Yanchi County, NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:50, August 21, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows blooming buckwheat flowers in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a total cultivation area of 661,000 mu (about 44,067 hectares) this year, buckwheat in Yanchi County is in full blossom. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

