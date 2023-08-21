In pics: blooming buckwheat flowers in Yanchi County, NW China's Ningxia
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows blooming buckwheat flowers in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With a total cultivation area of 661,000 mu (about 44,067 hectares) this year, buckwheat in Yanchi County is in full blossom. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
