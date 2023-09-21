SW China's Menglian County develops avocado industry
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Farmers sort avocados at an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A farmer shows an avocado at an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A farmer picks avocados at an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wartime lifeline transformed into cross-border trade corridor
- Magnificent autumn scenery of Erhai Lake in SW China's Yunnan
- Trending in China | Reviving your taste buds: Cuisine in Yunnan
- South African parliament welcomes avocado export agreement with China
- Technologies powering cut flower industry in China's Yunnan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.