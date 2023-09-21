SW China's Menglian County develops avocado industry

Xinhua) 09:16, September 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Farmers sort avocados at an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A farmer shows an avocado at an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A farmer picks avocados at an avocado planting base in Nanya Village of Nayun Town, Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Menglian County have vigorously developed the avocado industry. The county is now the largest avocado planting base in China, with a cumulative planting area exceeding 103,600 mu (about 6,907 hectares) and an output value of over 600 million yuan (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

