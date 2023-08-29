Magnificent autumn scenery of Erhai Lake in SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows an aerial view of wetlands in Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yizhou)
Although the temperature drops in autumn, the shores of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, remain vibrant.
The mighty Cangshan Mountain in the distance, the emerald waves shimmering beneath white clouds and azure skies, wetlands filled with lush grass, water birds, and crystal clear water, and rice paddies exuding aromatic fragrance compose a magnificent ecological tableau along the banks of Erhai Lake.
