A glimpse of Culture and Tourism Pavilion at 7th China-South Asia Expo
Inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage perform in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An artist performs in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Artists perform folk dances in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Artists perform traditional songs in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Artists draw opera masks at the booth of Dian Opera in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Artists perform folk dances in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Artists perform folk dances in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)
Artists perform traditional songs in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)
Artists perform in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An artist performs in the Culture and Tourism Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
