China-South Asia Expo attracts participants worldwide

Xinhua) 11:37, August 19, 2023

An exhibitor (R) introduces products at the booth of Nepal at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A boy from Iran introduces tapestry at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023.

Visitors select products at the booth of Pakistan at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023.

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of the booth of Nepal at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Models show brandy at the booth of France at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023.

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows bamboo products at the booth of Myanmar at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An exhibitor from Pakistan shows products at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023.

An exhibitor carries carpets at the booth of Afghanistan at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023.

People select products at the booth of Sri Lanka at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023.

