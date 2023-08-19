China-South Asia Expo attracts participants worldwide
An exhibitor (R) introduces products at the booth of Nepal at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A boy from Iran introduces tapestry at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Visitors select products at the booth of Pakistan at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of the booth of Nepal at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Models show brandy at the booth of France at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows bamboo products at the booth of Myanmar at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An exhibitor from Pakistan shows products at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An exhibitor carries carpets at the booth of Afghanistan at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
People select products at the booth of Sri Lanka at the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Photos
