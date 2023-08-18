In pics: 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming

Xinhua) 08:25, August 18, 2023

Visitors select silverware at the 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The 7th China-South Asia Exposition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

An exhibitor (L) introduces pottery products to a visitor at the 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The 7th China-South Asia Exposition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

An exhibitor paints a Chinese shadow puppet at the 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The 7th China-South Asia Exposition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

An exhibitor (L) introduces pottery products to visitors at the 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The 7th China-South Asia Exposition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Visitors select products at the 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The 7th China-South Asia Exposition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

People visit the 7th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The 7th China-South Asia Exposition opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)