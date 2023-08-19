China, South Asia boost technology transfer, collaborative innovation

Xinhua) 10:43, August 19, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a signing ceremony at the 4th Forum on China-South Asia Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua)

KUNMING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have taught local farmers in South Asian countries including Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka to grow suitable mushrooms in forest land and shaded spaces.

The program, carried out by a team led by Xu Jianchu, a researcher with the Kunming Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, with the support of the China-South Asia Technology Transfer Center since 2018, has helped increase incomes and restore biodiversity.

Xu shared the story at the ongoing 4th Forum on China-South Asia Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation held in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The program is the epitome of strengthened technology transfer and collaborative innovation between China and South Asian countries in recent years.

Dhanushka Wanasinghe from Sri Lanka also participated in the project's training. He is furthering studying at the Kunming Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. During his five years in Yunnan, he has traveled to more than 260 mountains to research micro-fungi.

"I will bring technologies I learn here back to Sri Lanka and share them with more farmers," he said.

Zhang Guangjun, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, said that since 2014, China has sponsored nearly 200 young scientists from South Asian countries to conduct short-term scientific research in China through an innovative young scientist program.

In addition, nearly 2,000 scientific researchers and management staff from South Asian countries have participated in China-hosted training courses on advanced applicable technologies and scientific management, Zhang said.

As friendly neighbors and development partners, China and South Asian countries are seeing closer cooperation and more fruitful results in terms of technological innovation.

Nepal's Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Ashok Kumar Rai, hailed China's efforts to deepen scientific and technological cooperation with South Asian countries, who will learn and benefit from China's achievements and experience in scientific and technology development, he said.

Many Nepalese students are studying in China in majors like medicine, engineering, and information technology, Rai said, adding that he expected the two sides to strengthen academic research cooperation in railroads, agriculture, and communications.

The China-South Asia Technology Transfer Center, established in Yunnan in June 2014, has built branches or cooperation centers in six countries in South Asia. It has held over 30 technology matchmaking activities, massively promoting regional technology transfer and collaborative innovation.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)