Indochinese gray langurs spotted in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:22, August 23, 2023

Video of an Indochinese gray langur mother taking care of a newborn baby was captured in the two national nature reserves of Wuliang Mountain and Ailao Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, during a forest ranger's tour recently.

The Indochinese gray langurs, a species under first-class national protection in China, are born with golden hair. About seven to eight months after they are born, the monkeys' fur will gradually grow darker, eventually settling on a gray hue when they turn one year old. There are over 2,000 such monkeys living in more than 40 groups in Jingdong county of Yunnan. They mainly inhabit tropical and subtropical rainforests, feeding primarily on tender leaves, flowers and fruits.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)