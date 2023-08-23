Home>>
Villager digs up 3.2 kg wild fungus in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 13:16, August 23, 2023
A villager dug up a giant white fungus which weighed 3.2 kilograms in a village in Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County in Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 17. The fungus was even bigger than a newborn baby.
Locals said the fungus was edible. Similar fungi had been previously found in the village but didn't weigh as heavy as this one.
