Villager digs up 3.2 kg wild fungus in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:16, August 23, 2023

A villager dug up a giant white fungus which weighed 3.2 kilograms in a village in Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County in Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 17. The fungus was even bigger than a newborn baby.

Locals said the fungus was edible. Similar fungi had been previously found in the village but didn't weigh as heavy as this one.

