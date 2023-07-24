Tourism revenue of China's Yunnan tops 693 bln yuan in H1

Xinhua) 10:48, July 24, 2023

KUNMING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's tourism powerhouse Yunnan Province witnessed a robust rebound in tourism in the first half of 2023, data from the provincial culture and tourism department shows.

Yunnan recorded 539 million tourist visits during the first six months of this year, up 35 percent from the same period in 2019. The tourism revenue from January to June totaled 693.4 billion yuan (about 96.5 billion U.S. dollars), up 22 percent from the same period in 2019.

The province boasts rich tourism resources, including five UNESCO world heritage sites, such as the Old Town of Lijiang and the Hani rice terraces. It is also home to over 20 ethnic groups, making it a captivating attraction for both domestic and overseas tourists.

