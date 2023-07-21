County in SW China promotes high-quality integration of culture and tourism

Xinhua) 15:57, July 21, 2023

A woman of Blang ethnic group selects tea in Wengji Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Villagers dance at Banli Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 20, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists buy coffee at a cafe in Wengji Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit the ancient tea forests on Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the Nuogan Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the Nuogan Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a cup of tea made by tea grower Nan Kang of Blang ethnic group at Huimin Township of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tea grower Nan Kang of Blang ethnic group makes tea at Huimin Township of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist visits a banyan tree with dozens of beehives at the Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Villager Guo Yulan sings an original song at Banli Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 20, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists visit the Wengji Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2023. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a library at the Banli Village of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County has harnessed its rich cultural and tourism resources, promoting high-quality integration of culture and tourism through industrial linkage and improving service systems. According to statistics, the county received over 3 million tourists from January to May in 2023, generating a comprehensive tourism revenue of 3.388 billion Yuan (about 0.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)