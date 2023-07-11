Stunning time-lapse of dragon fruit flowers blooming at night

People's Daily Online) 16:52, July 11, 2023

A mesmerizing sight was captured in a stunning time-lapse video, showcasing the unfurling of dragon fruit flowers in Qujing, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Dragon fruit, an orchid cactus related to the epiphyllum, exclusively blooms at night, starting around 7 p.m. and remaining in full bloom until morning. This unique characteristic has earned it the nickname "Queen of the Night."

