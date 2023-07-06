Scenery of Nujiang River in SW China's Yunan

Xinhua) 16:55, July 06, 2023

This photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the scenery of the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the scenery of the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows car lights looming in fog on a section of G219 national highway along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the scenery along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a section of G219 national highway along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Residents stroll on a walkway along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

