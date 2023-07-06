Scenery of Nujiang River in SW China's Yunan
This photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the scenery of the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the scenery of the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
This photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows car lights looming in fog on a section of G219 national highway along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the scenery along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a section of G219 national highway along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Residents stroll on a walkway along the Nujiang River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
