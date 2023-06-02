Embroidery industry provides jobs for local women of Miao ethnic group in Yunnan county

A woman of Miao ethnic group makes embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Women of Miao ethnic group pose for a group photo at an embroidery workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

