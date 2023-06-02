Embroidery industry provides jobs for local women of Miao ethnic group in Yunnan county
A woman of Miao ethnic group makes embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
A woman of Miao ethnic group makes embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Women of Miao ethnic group pose for a group photo at an embroidery workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Women of Miao ethnic group make embroidery works at a workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Women of Miao ethnic group pose for a group photo at an embroidery workshop in Pingbian Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 1, 2023. Pingbian Miao Autonomous County has been making efforts to support and develop its embroidery industry, trying to provide job opportunities to local women. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmers harvest loquats in Yongshan, SW China's Yunnan
- Time-lapse: the unique beauty of jacaranda blossoms in Yunnan
- Yulong Snow Mountain scenic spot receives 2.4 million tourists since beginning of this year
- China's Yunnan adds 750-MW wind power project
- Yunnan establishes archaeological base to enhance research in South, Southeast Asia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.