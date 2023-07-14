Animals seen in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:55, July 14, 2023

This photo taken by an infrared camera on Dec. 19, 2022 shows a silver pheasant in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As one of the global biodiversity hotspots, the Gaoligong Mountains are home to about 17 percent of higher plants, about 30 percent of mammals and 35 percent of birds in China in terms of the number of species. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by an infrared camera on April 9, 2023 shows a black bear in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As one of the global biodiversity hotspots, the Gaoligong Mountains are home to about 17 percent of higher plants, about 30 percent of mammals and 35 percent of birds in China in terms of the number of species. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by an infrared camera on March 23, 2022 shows a yellow-throated marten in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As one of the global biodiversity hotspots, the Gaoligong Mountains are home to about 17 percent of higher plants, about 30 percent of mammals and 35 percent of birds in China in terms of the number of species. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by an infrared camera on March 21, 2022 shows an assamese macaque in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As one of the global biodiversity hotspots, the Gaoligong Mountains are home to about 17 percent of higher plants, about 30 percent of mammals and 35 percent of birds in China in terms of the number of species. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by an infrared camera on March 25, 2022 shows a porcupine in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As one of the global biodiversity hotspots, the Gaoligong Mountains are home to about 17 percent of higher plants, about 30 percent of mammals and 35 percent of birds in China in terms of the number of species. (Xinhua)

