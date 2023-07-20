40 tons of fruit offered for free in Yunnan

(People's Daily App) 14:21, July 20, 2023

How generous! The Mangshi government is set to distribute about 40 tons of fruit to residents and tourists for free once again starting Sunday.

Known as "a city of flowers and fruit," Mangshi has 23 roads in its urban area that are lined with various fruit trees including jackfruit and mango. Every July and August, the local authority distributes the fruit to residents.

