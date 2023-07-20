Home>>
40 tons of fruit offered for free in Yunnan
(People's Daily App) 14:21, July 20, 2023
How generous! The Mangshi government is set to distribute about 40 tons of fruit to residents and tourists for free once again starting Sunday.
Known as "a city of flowers and fruit," Mangshi has 23 roads in its urban area that are lined with various fruit trees including jackfruit and mango. Every July and August, the local authority distributes the fruit to residents.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan, WangRui Yuchen and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's "kingdom of wild fungi" enters peak trading season
- Animals seen in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Yunnan
- Stunning time-lapse of dragon fruit flowers blooming at night
- Researchers monitor condition on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, SW China
- Scenery of Nujiang River in SW China's Yunan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.