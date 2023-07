We Are China

Human-elephant coexistence in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:30, July 21, 2023

An Asian elephant is seen in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Asian elephants, a pivotal species in the rainforest ecosystem, are under first-class national protection in China. The elephants are mostly found across Yunnan.

In 2011, 18 Asian elephants came to Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County. Over the past ten years, more than 20 baby elephants have been born here.

Local government has insured the farmers to protect their properties, and set up a team to observe the Asian elephants day and night to ensure the safety of villagers.

An Asian elephant is seen in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Children look at Asian elephants in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant cub plays with its mother in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Asian elephants are seen in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant is seen in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows an Asian elephant in rice fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows Asian elephants in rice fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Asian elephants play in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant eats in rice fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant chases a dog in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant is seen on a road in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Asian elephants eat in rice and corn fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant is seen on a road in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Asian elephants eat in rice fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken with a thermal imaging camera in the night of July 19, 2023 shows Asian elephants in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Diao Faxing/Xinhua)

An Asian elephant eats in rice and corn fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

An Asian elephant cub plays in rice fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

An Asian elephant eats in rice fields in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Villagers look at Asian elephants while having a meal in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

