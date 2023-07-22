NW China's Shapotou scenic spot enters peak tourism season in summer

Xinhua) 09:41, July 22, 2023

Visitors take sheepskin rafts at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors taking sheepskin rafts at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors taking a desert surfing vehicle at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors taking sheepskin rafts at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors riding camels at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Actors perform "wedding ceremony on sheepskin rafts" at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Visitors take sheepskin rafts at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Visitors take sheepskin rafts at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors experience entertainment activities at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a resort in the Tengger Desert in the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a resort in the Tengger Desert in the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Visitors experience sand sliding at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors enjoy themselves at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows the Shapotou scenic spot where the desert meets the Yellow River in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors taking a desert surfing vehicle at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors riding camels at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Actors perform "wedding ceremony on sheepskin rafts" at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors riding camels at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Visitors take a desert surfing vehicle at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows visitors riding camels at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of northwest China's Ningxia has entered its peak tourism season during the summer vacation, with the largest daily visitor flow reaching over 10,000. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)