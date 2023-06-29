Hunchun gives Russian tourists fantastic experience in NE China's Jilin
Russian tourists visit a supermarket in Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023.
Hunchun, a city with about 220,000 residents, is located at China's border with Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The resumption of passenger services by the Hunchun customs at the start of 2023 has made it convenient for Russian tourists who visit the city for shopping, entertainment and food experiences. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Children visit the fun zone of a shopping mall in Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023.
Russian tourists visit a night market in Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023.
Russian tourists buy snacks during their visit to a night market in Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023.
