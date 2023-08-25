Home>>
South African parliament welcomes avocado export agreement with China
(Xinhua) 10:15, August 25, 2023
CAPE TOWN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The South African parliament issued a statement on Thursday night to welcome an avocado export agreement with China, calling it "concrete evidence of the immense benefits that BRICS holds for us and all our partners."
According to the South African Avocado Growers' Association, estimated three-year average annual avocado production in South Africa is 139,400 tons, 45 percent of which is exported fresh to Europe.
With the opening of the Chinese market, South Africa has an opportunity to further expand its avocado plantings, which will greatly contribute to employment through direct jobs on farms and indirectly through downstream opportunities, said the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stronger China-Africa cooperation conducive to developing countries' unity, interests
- Xi says China supports Malawi in exploring development path suited to its national conditions
- UAE president welcomes BRICS membership
- To build high-quality China-South Africa community with a shared future
- Xi pledges firm support to Republic of the Congo for national independence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.