Stronger China-Africa cooperation conducive to developing countries' unity, interests

Xinhua) 09:50, August 25, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that stronger China-Africa cooperation under the current international situation is conducive to the unity among developing countries, as well as to safeguarding their legitimate development interests.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Xi pointed out that Hassan's successful visit to China in November last year was a highlight moment in China-Tanzania relations, and that various consensuses reached between the two sides are being actively and effectively implemented.

China-Tanzania cooperation has always been at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation, and the Tanzania-Zambia Railway is a beautiful memory shared by the people of China and Tanzania, Xi said.

Noting that next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-Tanzania diplomatic ties, Xi said China is willing to take the opportunity of jointly celebrating the 60th anniversary to continuously work with Tanzania in firmly supporting each other's core interests and major concerns while deepening strategic cooperation.

For her part, Hassan said she was very happy for her successful visit to China last year, and for elevating the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership together with President Xi.

Noting that Tanzania and China have maintained close exchanges at all levels and that cooperation projects have progressed smoothly, Hassan said Tanzania highly appreciates China's valuable support for and assistance to the development of developing countries.

Tanzania and other developing countries have all benefited a lot from the Belt and Road cooperation and other major initiatives proposed by Xi, she said.

Hassan added that Tanzania looks forward to jointly celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China next year, and working with China to further elevate the development of bilateral relations.

