Xi, Ramaphosa pledge to push for greater development of bilateral strategic partnership in the new era

Xinhua) 09:41, August 23, 2023

PRETORIA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, agreed on Tuesday to push for greater development of the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

During their talks, Xi called on both sides to be strategic partners of high-level mutual trust, adding that "camaraderie and brotherhood" are the true quality of bilateral ties.

China and South Africa, said Xi, should also be development partners for common progress, adding that mutual benefits and win-win results are at the roots of the China-South Africa cooperation.

The Chinese leader also urged the two countries to be friendly partners of deep mutual understanding and goodwill, as well as global partners that safeguard justice.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hold talks in Pretoria, South Africa, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

