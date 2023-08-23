Home>>
Xi says China ready to import more quality products from South Africa
(Xinhua) 09:37, August 23, 2023
PRETORIA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is ready to import more quality products from South Africa and will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in South Africa.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.