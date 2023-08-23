Languages

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Xi says China ready to import more quality products from South Africa

(Xinhua) 09:37, August 23, 2023

PRETORIA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is ready to import more quality products from South Africa and will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in South Africa.

