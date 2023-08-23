China, South Africa to bolster relations

08:30, August 23, 2023

President Xi Jinping, who is in South Africa on a state visit and for the 15th BRICS Summit, shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. HUANG JINGWEN/XINHUA

Xi, Ramaphosa agree to enhance representation of developing nations

China and South Africa agreed to keep elevating their bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance the representation and voice of the Global South in global governance during President Xi Jinping's state visit to the country on Tuesday.

Xi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reached the key consensuses in the Chinese president's fourth state visit over the past decade to the country known as the "Rainbow Nation" for its diverse, multicultural society. The visit comes as the two nations mark the 25th anniversary of bilateral ties.

A total of 26 cooperation agreements were signed between the two nations during the landmark visit, as they pledged to bolster cooperation over the Belt and Road Initiative, innovation in science and technology, the blue, or marine, economy and direct investment.

Ramaphosa rolled out the red carpet for Xi, who arrived late on Monday for the visit and for the 15th BRICS Summit, at the Union Buildings, the official seat of the South African government, where Xi was welcomed by an honor guard and a 21-gun salute.

During their talks, Xi made an appeal for both sides to remain strategic partners with a high level of mutual trust, saying that the nature of China-South Africa relations is that of comrades and brothers.

Both sides should enhance exchanges and cooperation in areas such as legislative bodies, political parties, the military, and local governments, and continue to support each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns, he said.

Xi stressed Beijing's readiness to strengthen party-to-party exchanges and training cooperation with South Africa, including steps to provide assistance for the African National Congress, the country's ruling party, in establishing an African leadership academy.

The two nations should be partners for common development and focus on advancing the joint construction of the Belt and Road, as well as implementing the nine priority projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the bilateral plan for 10-year strategic cooperation, the Chinese president said.

Beijing will expand its imports from South Africa and encourage more companies to invest in the African nation, he said.

He proposed making good use of mechanisms like the vocational education alliance to build up cooperation on vocational education and youth employment promotion and to help South Africa train more talent to meet the needs for its growth.

The two nations should be global partners in upholding justice, and China supports South Africa's greater role in international and regional affairs, Xi said.

Xi told Ramaphosa, who is set to co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue with Xi on Thursday, that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future, and it is now even more urgent for both sides to strengthen unity and cooperation in a world fraught with changes and chaos.

While meeting the media with Ramaphosa, Xi expressed his belief that this year's BRICS Summit will be a complete success, thanks to efforts from various sides.

Ramaphosa told Xi that Chinese investment and cooperation have significantly contributed to South Africa's economic and social development, and have also played a crucial role in promoting the prosperity of African countries and other Global South nations.

Ramaphosa also expressed delight that China has agreed to resume imports of beef from some regions in South Africa. "This is going to give a huge boost to our agricultural sector."

"We look forward to the era of even greater ties between our two countries," he said.

