Season II of Classics Quoted by Chinese President Xi airs in Africa

Xinhua) 10:55, August 22, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China Media Group (CMG) on Sunday unveiled the Season II of the Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping, a series of multilingual programs that feature Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese classics in his speeches and articles, in Johannesburg.

The release came as Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit and pay a state visit to South Africa. The new season is set to air in mainstream media outlets in 38 African countries.

Paul Mashatile, South African deputy president, and Lechesa Tsenoli, deputy speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, delivered written and video congratulatory messages, respectively, on the broadcast of the new season. They believe that the program plays a significant role in allowing African countries to appreciate Xi's governance wisdom and understand the reasons behind China's changes in the new era.

Present at the launch ceremony were Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma, minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Gregoire Ndjaka, CEO of the African Union of Broadcasting, Tang Zhongdong, Chinese consul general in Johannesburg and Ian Plaatjes, chief operations officer at South African Broadcasting Corporation, among others.

The second season selects quotes from ancient Chinese works and classics by Xi in his speeches, articles and remarks, showcasing his extensive cultural literacy and his profound commitment to the well-being of the people and the nation.

The program helps explain the unique characteristics and global values of the Chinese civilization, as well as the connotations of the new era. It also helps the audience to better understand Chinese culture, wisdom and spirit. The season enables viewers to appreciate the image of China as a trustworthy, loveable, and admirable country, and to grasp the successful formula of China's governance in the new era and the spiritual roots of the Chinese path to modernization.

Having been translated into multiple languages like English, French, Arabic, Hausa and Swahili, the second season will air on 62 mainstream media outlets in 38 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, starting on Sunday.

During the 15th BRICS Summit, Hindi and Tamil versions of the program will also be broadcasted on Indian mainstream media outlets.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)