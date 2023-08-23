Home>>
Xi says China-S. Africa ties achieve leapfrog development, mutual trust reaches new height
(Xinhua) 09:24, August 23, 2023
PRETORIA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China-South Africa ties have achieved leapfrog development over the past 25 years with strategic mutual trust reaching a new height.
