China, Africa trade sees steady growth in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 10:44, August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's trade with Africa reported steady growth in the first seven months of the year, official data showed Wednesday.

Trade between China and Africa rose 7.4 percent year on year to 1.14 trillion yuan (about 158.36 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-July period, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China has remained Africa's largest trading partner over the past decade. Bilateral trade totaled 1.87 trillion yuan in 2022, up 14.8 percent year on year, customs data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)