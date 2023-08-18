China resumes beef imports from South Africa

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has agreed to resume beef imports from South Africa, recognizing some regions in South Africa as Foot-and-Mouth-Disease (FMD)-free zones and allowing these regions to export beef products to China, the General Administration of Customs announced Friday.

According to the announcement, the resumption was revealed by the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in a joint statement on Thursday, and became effective on the same day.

The two departments earlier imposed a ban on South African beef imports because of an FMD outbreak in South Africa.

Since then, South Africa has actively taken various steps to prevent and control FMD, said the statement. Through close cooperation between relevant authorities of the two countries and scientific assessment and technical consultation, China has recognized South Africa's epidemic prevention and control system in accordance with the law, and officially issued a notice to lift the ban on beef exports from relevant regions of South Africa to China.

When relevant imports enter the country, China's customs will carry out inspection and quarantine according to the law to ensure the safety and hygiene of the relevant products, it said.

