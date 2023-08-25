Xi says China supports Malawi in exploring development path suited to its national conditions

Xinhua) 09:38, August 25, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China supports Malawi in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and stands ready to continuously offer whatever help China can to the country in its socio-economic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Xi said he appreciates Chakwera for upholding the one-China principle since taking office.

It is hoped that China and Malawi can continuously support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, push for new results in practical cooperation between the two countries, and promote ever-new development of bilateral relations, he said.

China is willing to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Malawi and other developing countries, and advance the development of the international order in a more equal and just direction, he said.

For his part, Chakwera noted that China is always the first to lend a helping hand to Malawi when the latter faces difficulties, adding that during his recent visit to China, he was not only warmly received, but also truly felt that China is Malawi's true friend, brother and partner.

Malawi firmly adheres to the one-China policy, he said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Xi is conducive to the common development of developing countries.

Chakwera added that Malawi is willing to continuously deepen friendship and cooperation with China.

