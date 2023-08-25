Commentary: BRICS expansion contributes to Global South's rise

08:12, August 25, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions gets far.

Such a saying, originating from China's philosophy, has once again been proven by Thursday's announcement that six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were invited to become new BRICS members. This expansion marks a historical milestone in strengthening both the momentum of BRICS cooperation and the solidarity of the Global South.

The six new members are not alone in aspiring to join BRICS cooperation as dozens of countries from the Global South are eager to join. Notably, the group's focus on development could partially explain BRICS' popularity.

During the past 17 years since its inception, BRICS have long strived for global development, and worked together to promote the implementation of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and enhance the well-being of its member countries and their peoples.

Today, fruitful results have been achieved not just in areas like trade and investment, energy and resources, as well as business and finance, but also in a wide range of fields such as supply chains, logistics chains, agriculture and food security, currency settlement, and cross-border payment, as well as vaccine research and public health.

The charm of BRICS to the Global South lies in its capacity to achieve development through cooperation. Just as Mokhtar Ghobashy, deputy chairman of the Cairo-based Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said, an increasing number of countries desire to join BRICS because joining the bloc will help promote their respective economic growth.

Also, the vitality of BRICS mirrors the Global South's pursuit of fairness and justice.

In today's world, hegemonism and power politics continue to threaten international peace and stability, and the Global South is now tasked with the important mission of resisting external interference and safeguarding political security.

BRICS countries have always stood up for what is right on major international and regional issues, and enhanced the voice and influence of emerging markets and developing countries. They have also invariably advocated and practiced independent foreign policies, and always address major international issues based on their merits, making fair remarks and taking righteous actions. BRICS do not barter away principles, succumb to external pressure, or act as vassals of others.

The firm practice of BRICS countries to safeguard their own legal rights as well as international fairness and justice encourages and inspires more countries of the Global South to follow their footsteps.

"Many countries in the Global South have sought to come together in order to work towards a more just and inclusive world order. BRICS inspires many countries to come together again in order to advance this vision," said Kenneth Creamer, a senior lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Stronger representation and a stronger voice of the Global South countries in global governance are an inevitable trend as the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs) represented by BRICS is fundamentally changing the global landscape. EMDCs have contributed to as much as 80 percent of global growth in the past 20 years, and their share in the global gross domestic product (GDP) has increased from 24 percent 40 years ago to more than 40 percent.

The BRICS expansion, a new starting point for BRICS cooperation, reflects the resolution of BRICS countries to unite and cooperate with other developing countries, meets the expectations of the international community, and serves the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries. This positive move will help the Global South gain more influence, and lead global governance to a more just and equitable direction, and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

