Six countries invited to join BRICS
(Xinhua) 16:42, August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS leaders agreed on Thursday to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to join the group.
The six countries' membership will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at a press conference during the 15th BRICS Summit.
"We value the interests of other countries in building the partnership of BRICS," said Ramaphosa.
BRICS leaders met here from Aug. 22 to 24 to discuss issues including deepening BRICS cooperation and the group's expansion.
