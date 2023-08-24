Six countries invited to become new BRICS members

Xinhua) 16:03, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Six countries, including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were invited to become new BRICS members on Thursday.

The announcement was made at a press conference during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

