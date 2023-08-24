Home>>
Six countries invited to become new BRICS members
(Xinhua) 16:03, August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Six countries, including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were invited to become new BRICS members on Thursday.
The announcement was made at a press conference during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- South African musicians play traditional music at the entrance of the BRICS Summit venue
- BRICS countries to counter hegemony amid rising multipolar world order: Putin
- Interview: BRICS mechanism inspires more countries to work towards just, inclusive world order, says economist
- BRICS major platform for cooperation among emerging markets, developing countries: Chinese envoy
- Number of cargo ships, aircraft traveling between Shanghai, other BRICS countries increases significantly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.