Number of cargo ships, aircraft traveling between Shanghai, other BRICS countries increases significantly

Xinhua) 10:57, August 24, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai saw a surge in the number of cargo ships and aircraft traveling between it and other BRICS countries in the first seven months of this year, as foreign trade between China and these nations maintained rapid growth, local customs authorities said on Wednesday.

A total of 526 international ships sailed directly from Shanghai to other BRICS countries, including South Africa, from January to July, according to Shanghai Customs. That was an increase of 140 percent over the same period last year. There were 602 inbound and outbound aircraft at Shanghai ports, an increase of 110 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Customs.

During the same period, the total value of imports from other BRICS countries to Shanghai and exports from Shanghai to other BRICS countries was 411.2 billion yuan (about 57.12 billion U.S. dollars), up 15.8 percent year on year.

